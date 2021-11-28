ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Pottsville celebrates Christmas tree lighting

By Jacqueline Dormer
Pottsville Republican Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Claus arrived on an antique fire truck from the Humane Fire Co. No....

www.republicanherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

The parents of the teen charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school have been charged in connection with the rampage, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald announced Friday. James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Watch McDonald announce the charges at a press conference.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

Washington — President Biden signed a stopgap measure to fund federal agencies and keep the government running into mid-February, after both chambers of Congress passed the legislation on Thursday, avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
Pottsville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Antique#The Humane Fire Co#Christmas Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy