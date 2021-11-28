Pottsville celebrates Christmas tree lighting

The parents of the teen charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school have been charged in connection with the rampage, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald announced Friday. James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Watch McDonald announce the charges at a press conference.
Washington — President Biden signed a stopgap measure to fund federal agencies and keep the government running into mid-February, after both chambers of Congress passed the legislation on Thursday, avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House...
More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
In Alec Baldwin's first TV interview since the fatal "Rust" shooting, he addressed comments made by fellow actor George Clooney about gun safety on movie sets. The 63-year-old actor told George Stephanopoulos that any outside comments made were not going to help the situation. "How do you respond to actors...
The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
(CNN) — Friends, family and an entire Michigan high school are grieving the loss of four students after a 15-year-old boy opened fire during the school day, killing four peers and shooting seven others on campus. A suspect is in custody after Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford,...
A federal appeals court on Friday grappled with the Justice Department's effort to intervene on behalf of former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit from the writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that he raped her in the ’90s. A three-judge panel for the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court...
