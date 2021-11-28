Cowboys down Sooners to win Bedlam crown

It was pegged as a contest that would light up the scoreboard, but quickly turned into anything but. When the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, it was the defense of both teams that took center stage and forced Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes into an awful outing for the former and a rather pedestrian one for the latter. Mahomes performed better, yes, but was mostly contained by a Dallas defense that didn't allow him to register a single touchdown and, meanwhile, Prescott was brutalized by a Kansas City front led by Chris Jones -- with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed picking the rest of the meat from his bones.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO