Cowboys down Sooners to win Bedlam crown

By Calif Poncy, Staff Reporter, @cale_poncy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the Cowboy defense struggling in the first half, they regained form in the second, securing a 37-33 win against Oklahoma. The opening quarter brought some fireworks, as OSU wide receiver Tay Martin scored twice to give OSU...

State
Oklahoma State
#Sooners#Cowboys#Bedlam#American Football#Osu#Ou
