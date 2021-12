Last night, Montrealers braved the cold to head to an almost sold-out MTelus for a great night of music, with american singer-songwriter-producer Two Feet making a stop in town with his Fall tour. The night kicked off with a set by LA-based duo Fiji Blue. The venue was already much fuller than it typically would be for an opening act, as the band noted that this was their biggest crowd ever! Following almost an hour of their self-proclaimed “sad boy chill house”, their set ended and the crowd immediately starting chanting Two Feet’s name for him to come out.

