Music

Collin Clowes releases new single, “Polaroid”

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario-based singer-songwriter Collin Clowes has unveiled his new single, “Polaroid” from his debut EP, Sleepy. Persistence, along with a firm dedication to the music-making process, puts artist Collin Clowes in a league of his own. The production value and rhythmic polish on the EP are more characteristically associated with high-value teams...

canadianbeats.ca

NME

Hyolyn postpones the release of new single ‘Layin’ Low’

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn has pushed back the release of her upcoming single ‘Layin’ Low’. Yesterday (November 28), the K-pop idol announced in a statement Twitter that ‘Layin’ Low’, which was originally set to arrive tomorrow, will instead be released next January. “We decided to postpone the release date to...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Pump Releases New Spanish Single "Contacto"

Florida rapper Lil Pump is officially back with new music, dropping his new single "Contacto" with the self-described "trap queen" from Puerto Rico, Nesi. The track arrives via Pump's new partnership with ONErpm, and it marks a serious shift in styles for the rapper. The Spanish record is expected to be included on Pump's upcoming collaborative album with Ronny J. It comes with a new video, which shows the two artists enjoying party vibes to their record.
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

carpetgarden Releases a Be Yourself Power Anthem with New Single “IDC”

Like a Freaks and Geeks musical rewrite for the modern era, L.A. based musician carpetgarden is using their musical platform to encourage and represent the misunderstood youth, often labeled as misfits, while sometimes making light of the pangs of adolescence and growing older to help ease the pain. Their new single, “IDC” is a rebel rousing indie pop laced tune set to the theme of self expression and not giving a damn about what others think.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

ONCE HUMAN Release New Single, Video “Cold Arrival”

Once Human is just coming back from their long awaited tour in US with Cradle Of Filth and the new video/single "Cold Arrival" is their gift to the fans joining them in those crazy times on that tour! With “Cold Arrival” Once Human release their third single from the upcoming new studio album Scar Weaver, hitting the streets on February 11, 2022 on ear Music. The song is written in memory of a friend of the band. Pre-order / pre-save your copy here.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

JENNA Nation releases new holiday single, “My Christmas Wish”

Canadian R&B artist JENNA Nation has unveiled her new holiday single, “My Christmas Wish”. Written by JENNA Nation, and produced by JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated producer Roger Ryan, “My Christmas Wish” has all the trimmings and trappings of a favorite Christmas ballad — the piano, the slow beats, the snaps, the strings that come in at just the right time for catharsis…
MUSIC
ABQJournal

English rock band The Fixx releases new single, hits the road

Life on the road for Cy Curnin is both one of rest and one of work. After more than 40 years, it’s what he still loves. “It’s a lot of hanging about,” he says. “It should be hell, but I enjoy having these kind of days.”. Curnin is the vocalist...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Banned & Outlawed release new single, “Real Country Song”

Multi-award nominated Hazelridge, Manitoba’s Banned & Outlawed have unveiled their new single, “Real Country Song”. With country music being the air they breathe, the food they eat, and the song in their hearts, the brothers Jon and Daniel Hnatishin’s authentic and sought-after yarn-spinning recently earned them multiple nominations at the 2021 Manitoba Country Music Awards — including for Group/Duo of the Year, Emerging Artist Award, Roots Artist/Duo/Group of the Year, and Daniel for All-Star Band of the Year – Drums.
MUSIC
Complex

NLE Choppa Releases New Single “I.Y.B.”

With a new project set to arrive next month, NLE Choppa has given his fans another preview of the Me vs. Me mixtape with the bass-heavy “I.Y.B.”. The minimal but aggressive beat produced by Quay Global pairs well with Choppa’s intense delivery, making good use of the brief running time. The track is the latest release in the lead-up to Me vs. Me, the rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

LA-based musician Oriel releases new single “Scream”

LA-based electro-soul siren Oriel returns with her new single “Scream.” Produced by Max Savage, the trip-hop-leaning track sets her mesmeric, R&B-tinged vocals against an ornate bed of striking synths, shuffling breakbeats, and orchestral instrumentation to make for bold, experimental results. “From a songwriting standpoint, this is one of my best...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Anna Sofia Releases Her Brand New Single "No Negotiations"

Growing up just outside of Toronto, Canada, Anna Sofia would perform at her parents’ restaurant and recitals at school, dreaming of moving abroad to be like the artist’s she admired, from Sir Elton John to Tyler the Creator. Now at 18, Anna Sofia has accrued millions of streams and a legion of dedicated fans for one reason: she’s honest. The singer-songwriter and multiinstrumentalist’s music represents an artist living in the moment, reflecting on life and navigating the drama of becoming an adult–with sophisticated, experimental and theatrical tunes free from pretense and bullshit, singing directly from the heart of the Gen Z experience. “I don’t have a message. It’s just real life,” she admits. “My goal is to be a source of comfort, safety and empowerment for my audience. I hope my music can be a tool people can use to help them find strength when they need it, and just feel comfortable in their own skin. I love performing so much because I kinda forget about reality for a bit and it’s just me and the fans, and we party our heads off!!! That connection is everything to me. I’m so happy that live shows are coming back... I just wanna spread love and support everywhere”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Animals As Leaders release video for new single The Problem Of Other Minds

Washington DC instrumental progressive rockers Animals As Leaders have released a video for their brand new single The Problem Of Other Minds, which you can watch in full below. At the same time, the trio have announced that they will release their latest album Parrhesia through Sumerian Records on March...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Dark pop artist Talia Stewart releases new single “Nicotine”

Talia Stewart is a dark pop artist whose vocals bring a distinctive jazz style to her alternative/dark pop sound. Often compared to Amy Winehouse, Talia’s darker sound resonates with fans of Billie Eilish, Ashnikko, UPSAHL, Melanie Martinez, Kali Uchis. In 2015, she moved to Nashville, TN, and that same year was featured on Chance the Rapper’s brother, Taylor Bennett’s ‘Broad Shoulders’. Her single, “Throw It My Way.” was released in February of 2018 and received a placement in the CW television series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Her collaboration with Bardo, “Déjame” landed a placement in the CW series “The Flash.” Stewart’s debut EP, Vices and Virtues released in 2018. Her follow-up project, Confessional was released summer of 2019 and saw the lead single “Look Ma No Hands” go viral on TikTok. Her first release of 2021, the mini-EP Murder, She Wrote, is out now.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Diana Is Calling set to release new single "Old Life"

Diana Is Calling found its roots in Philadelphia. Brought together by Melanie Juliano, the lead singer/songwriter, a group of aspiring artists from The University of The Arts in center city blend multiple genres. Melanie draws from several inspirations as she grew up listening to the Fugees and Fleetwood Mac, and great songwriters such as Billy Joel and Adele. With silly lyrics in their song, "Catfish," to their honesty about mental health in "never love," their music ranges in style but parallel in genuine storytelling.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Actress Jung Yoo Mi to release new single in collaboration with Dingo Music

Actress Jung Yoo Mi will be releasing a new single in collaboration with Dingo Music. According to industry insiders, actress Jung Yoo Mi will be participating in Dingo Music's new music project and release a new song. Jung Yoo Mi reportedly decided to go forward with the release after receiving a song that matched her well. This will be Jung Yoo Mi's first song release in five years, following her duet track "Andromeda" with singer Sung Si Kyung. Jung Yoo Mi's new song will be released on December 2.
WORLD
NME

LIFE release a vibrating new single, ‘Friends Without Names’

Hull-based indie outfit LIFE have dropped a new single titled ‘Friends Without Names’, accompanied by a sparse – yet trippy – music video. In a statement (per DIY), LIFE said of the psychedelic nuances of the song’s soundscape and video: “In a remote part of Eastern England, close to the river Humber, we performed this track as if we were in trance; vibrating in a constant musical crescendo.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Locklyn releases new album, Pink Lemonade

Toronto, ON-based artist, Locklyn released her sophomore EP, Pink Lemonade on November 22, 2021. “I’m so excited for everyone to listen to Pink Lemonade, a feel-good album I like to call it. When creating this album I wanted to show versatility and have each song represent a different element while keeping it still in the R&B realm. I hope this album forces you to constantly use your imagination and keeps you on your toes.”
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Silverstein release new single “It’s Over”

On Silverstein‘s visceral new single “It’s Over,” the legendary post-hardcore outfit deftly balances their core sound—an intensely dynamic mix of melody and aggression, rooted in the energy of punk and the unabashed earnestness of emo—with their natural growth as songwriters and evolving inspirations. Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau reveals:. “This song...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

CAROLINE ROMANO RELEASES NEW SINGLE “IRELAND IN 2009” EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERED ON AUDIOFEMME

Today, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Caroline Romano releases her electrifying new single, “Ireland in 2009.” Arriving on the heels of singles “Oddities and Prodigies” b/w “Lonely Interlude,” “The Hypothetical” and “PDA of the Mainstream,” the heavy-hitting new track is another impressive notch in the belt of this alt-pop trailblazer. An...
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

Queen City Silver Stars Release New Single “Down The Road”

Cincinnati’s Queen City Silver Stars have written a brand new single entitled “Down The Road,” which is to be released this Friday!. Recorded in the new QCSS studio, aka: “The Shanty,” this will be their first track done solely for streaming services and online purchase only, and can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Bandcamp, etc.
CINCINNATI, OH

