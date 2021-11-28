ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Monuments vandalized with graffiti in Old Town historical park

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating Saturday after multiple monuments were found vandalized with graffiti at Presidio Park in Old Town.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows a mural, depicting members of the Mormon Battalion, defaced with graffiti saying, “May all colonizers fall,” “Death to the White man’s world,” “Death to White supremacy,” “No thanks, no giving!” and “Land Back.” Other statues and plaques were also seen vandalized with some of the aforementioned comments.

The Mormon Battalion was a group of about 500 Latter-day Saints who joined the U.S. Army in 1846, marching nearly 2,000 miles across the southwestern U.S. during the Mexican-American War to provide financial support for their families and other Mormon pioneers, according to an article published by the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints .

It is unclear when the vandalism happened, but SDPD says they are working on cleaning up the graffiti. The City of San Diego told FOX 5 the San Diego Park and Recreation Department will also assist.

Historical monuments found vandalized with graffiti in Old Town’s Presidio Park. (File)
Carmen
5d ago

Destroy destroy! That’s all these people know how to do. They have no time to work to support themselves or contribute to society. Destroy destroy destroy.

Victor Macias
4d ago

people who vandalize/deface don't care about the issues one way or another. their whole purpose is to commit crime, just like those that march and than burn and loote.

OsCa
5d ago

I am part Native American and this disgusts me! Those in the group that did this, are no better than the people generations ago that really anger them. And white supremists take heed because the rest of us are DONE with you and are coming for you in many ways.

