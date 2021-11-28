Man Held on Felony Vandalism Charges Falls Ill, Dies in San Diego Central Jail

Street entrance to San Diego Central jail. Courtesy sheriff’s department

A 57-year-old inmate at the San Diego Central Jail died Saturday after complaining of pain at breakfast.

The death occurred about 4:30 a.m., according to San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Robert Dwayne Moniger told deputies he was not feeling well and they contacted medical staff to have him assessed, Seiver said. “Within minutes, Moniger became unresponsive.”

Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures until San Diego Fire Department paramedics arrived and Moniger was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Moniger was booked into the jail Oct. 22 for felony vandalism, Seiver said.

– City News Service