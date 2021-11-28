ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Television Q&A: Is 'Bosch' really done for good?

By Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have questions. I have some answers. Q: I just completed streaming the series “Bosch.” Even though the seventh season was labeled as the final season, it sure ended as if setting up a sequel. What are the future plans?. Answer: The detective drawn from the novels of Michael...

Television Q&A: 'Y' was show canceled after one season?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I was shocked to hear that the FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man” was abruptly canceled! What happened?? I was enjoying the show and looking forward to more episodes and seasons! Is there hope another streaming channel will pick this up? It cannot just leave off with episode 10!
