President Joe Biden has signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, and the Build Back Better plan, finally approved by the U.S. House, is now under consideration by the Senate. And for a long time now, we’ve been hearing quite a bit about the combined cost of the two measures, north of $3 trillion in actuality and even more according to the overheated rhetoric of Republican opponents who decry the whole package as a giant step toward socialism.

