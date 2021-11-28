State lawmakers should drop vaccine mandate ban

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case. He said, “We should all be deeply troubled by the so-called pro-life movement that has worked tirelessly to secure a conservative majority in on our nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court ruling could have tremendous implications on abortion bans throughout our nation.” Wolf said there have been six different abortion related bills introduced by members of the General Assembly since 2016. He vetoed three and has vowed to veto the rest. Wolf said abortion is health care and must remain safe and legal.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO