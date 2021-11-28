ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State lawmakers should drop vaccine mandate ban

Evening Star
 5 days ago

This past week, Indiana lawmakers failed to reach a consensus in an effort to rush through legislation enacting a statewide ban on vaccine mandates. That was a good stroke of luck for Hoosiers, and lawmakers should not be hasty to try to pick up the fumble and force it across the...

www.kpcnews.com

The Cullman Tribune

Attorney General Steve Marshall wins nationwide injunction against Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed […]
floridianpress.com

Federal Court Strikes Down Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

U.S. District Judge Terry A Doughty has blocked a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers Tuesday, ordering an injunction to halt President Joe Biden’s controversial edict mandating the vaccine across the country. Judge Doughty’s ruling included all 50 states, not just the 10 states Missouri District Judge Matthew...
Indiana State
KCTV 5

Kansas lawmakers call Special Session to discuss federal vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- All Kansas eyes are on Topeka Monday morning for a Special Session involving federal vaccine mandates. Lawmakers are holding the 10 a.m. session to consider two bills they say will provide some relief to many affected by federal vaccine mandates. One bill would allow employees to state religious beliefs as a reason to refuse the vaccine. The other would allow people who have been fired for being unvaccinated to get unemployment benefits.
wdac.com

Wolf Issues Statement On Supreme Court Abortion Case

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case. He said, “We should all be deeply troubled by the so-called pro-life movement that has worked tirelessly to secure a conservative majority in on our nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court ruling could have tremendous implications on abortion bans throughout our nation.” Wolf said there have been six different abortion related bills introduced by members of the General Assembly since 2016. He vetoed three and has vowed to veto the rest. Wolf said abortion is health care and must remain safe and legal.
WebMD

Disney Pauses Worker Vaccine Mandate After Florida’s Ban

Nov. 22, 2021 -- The Walt Disney Company has paused its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees at its theme parks in Florida after state lawmakers banned employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated. Walt Disney World could have faced fines under the policy, a company spokesperson told The New York...
Eric Holcomb
wosu.org

Ohio House Approves Ban On COVID Vaccine Mandates, Vaccine Passports

The Ohio House voted mostly along party lines to approve a Republican bill on vaccine mandates, vaccine exemptions and vaccine passports, after previous votes on a similar bill stalled. And how the bill got to the floor and its future beyond it are raising questions. The bill’s path to the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Coronavirus: Boosters open to all, lawmakers aim to restrict businesses' vaccine mandates

Indiana lawmakers announce they will come back into session before the end of November to help the governor end the state’s public health emergency. At the same time, lawmakers also intend to change how private businesses can require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And the Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older.
FOX59

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers on hold

INDIANAPOLIS – The federal vaccine mandate for many health care workers is now on hold. Days before the requirement was set to begin, a federal judge in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday as the mandate’s future is decided by the courts. Under the mandate, health care workers were supposed to have received their first dose […]
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio House GOP passes vaccine mandate ban after months of effort

After nearly six months of sustained efforts from anti-vaccination lawmakers and activists, Ohio House Republicans passed legislation Thursday prohibiting schools, colleges, and employers from requiring vaccination for employees and students. The legislation also extends a broad immunity for people and businesses against lawsuits alleging they negligently spread COVID-19. It passed...
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation Banning Vaccine Mandates

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly signed four bills into law Thursday from a special legislative session aimed primarily at preventing workers from being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Focusing on vaccination mandates pursued by the White House, DeSantis touted the “strongest piece of legislation that’s been enacted anywhere in the country” and said Florida is “respecting people’s individual freedoms.” “The states are the primary vehicles to protect people’s freedoms, their health, their safety, their welfare, in our constitutional system,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing ceremony at Brandon Honda in the Hillsborough County community of Brandon. “What Biden is doing...
101 WIXX

Florida bans strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses

(Reuters) – Florida on Thursday banned schools and businesses from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 and set the stage for a possible withdrawal from the federal agency aimed at protecting workplace safety. Governor Ron DeSantis, a right-wing Republican widely believed to be planning a run for the U.S. presidency, signed the...
Columbia Daily Herald

Tennessee lawmakers introduce legislation to protect workers from vaccine mandate outcomes

As a deadline approaches requiring medical workers to become vaccinated against COVID-19, Tennessee Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and Rep. Brandon Ogles, R-Franklin, cousin of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, have introduced legislation that aims to protect medical workers who choose not to undergo vaccination. The legislation coincides with a letter,...
