The first sanctioned campsite for homeless people to be placed on Denver-owned land was approved Monday night by the City Council, but one member voted against it. Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said during the meeting that she has consistently voted against using city funding for sanctioned campsites, which were first established in late 2020. She said that the money could be put toward more appropriate places for people to sleep, such as shelters or city-owned hotel and motel rooms.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO