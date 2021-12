Is your HVAC system increasing your energy bills at an alarming rate? Then it might be time for you to think of alternative ways to maintain the thermal temperatures of your home. Insulating your home is the option to consider. Insulation works by holding the temperatures of your home constant. They keep the outside atmospheric conditions on the outside and the inside on the inside. There are many insulation techniques and materials available, both traditional and modern. Materials used for insulation include fiberglass, earth wool, mineral wool, polyurethane spray foam, and others. Websites such as earthwool.co.nz and others offer information on the various insulation materials they provide.

