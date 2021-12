It’s almost that time of the year again! Many people consider it to be the Super Bowl of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. One of the biggest rivalry matchups of the South has finally returned to New Orleans, and it is expected to be greater than ever. The 2021 Bayou Classic is an event that many have been waiting for, and the students, faculty, and alumni of both Southern University and Grambling State University are all very eager for the events to return after last year’s game changed due to the pandemic. The Bayou Classic is one of the most important events for HBCU students because of the many traditions and fun that the weekend has to offer.

