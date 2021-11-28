ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley shine in fill-in duty for Knicks’ missing guards

By Marc Berman
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Tom Thibodeau said with a straight face 90 minutes before tip-off of the Knicks’ game Saturday night against the Hawks, that with point guards Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose out, he didn’t know who would start at the position. “I’m still not sure,’’ Thibodeau said. It was...

nypost.com

