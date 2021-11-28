ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Einstein

We should stop using the term ‘conspiracy theory’

By Mark I. West
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t generally talk to our television, but every now and then I direct a comment at the television even though I know that it can’t hear me. A few weeks ago, my wife and I were watching a news program, and the anchorperson did a whole segment about some cockamamy...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 259

Not Happening
4d ago

"Conspiracy Theory " Term first used by CIA during height of Tet Offensive in Viet Nam .Developed by their Psychological Operations branch to discredit information . And now , many "conspiracy theories"have become conspiracy facts .

Reply(72)
34
Berzerker_Raider
4d ago

the truth about conspiracy theories is that they are built out of a fragment of truth. the truth is stranger than the conspiracy typically. reality is always stranger than fiction.

Reply(4)
12
ChrisSolon
4d ago

The article does not provide the origin of the term...conspiracy theorists. The CIA coined the term conspiracy theorists in order to discredit people using critical thinking and asked questions about the JFK assassination.

Reply(7)
16
Related
bookriot.com

The Weirdest Literary Conspiracy Theories People Really Believe

I used to love conspiracy theories as a kid. I found them a fun way to read and to kill time. Today? Not so much. I feel like conspiracy theories are, in a way, responsible for many terrible, terrible things, especially on social media. But we’re not here to talk about those kinds of things, we’re going to talk about literary conspiracy theories, ones I love. I’m going to discuss ones that revolve around the authors of famous books and ones that happen in books themselves. So put your tin foil hat on, we’re diving in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newyorkjewishguide.com

Compelling New Book Investigates Anti-Zionist Conspiracy Theories in Academia

In a world of fake news and hype, what distinguishes theories from conspiracy theories? Do certain issues and rhetoric, such as anti-Zionism, receive a protected platform on university campuses around the United States? Is there an anti-Jewish bias in academia, and if so, does that create problems in other areas of society? Is there a universal standard by which theories and ideologies can be examined in the quest for truth? In his timely and powerful new book, Conspiracy U: A Case Study, author Scott Shay gives an in-depth analysis demonstrating that both his alma mater and academia, in general, have sacrificed academic integrity and trustworthy scholarship in favor of conspiracy theories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theories#Conspiracy Theory#British
BBC

Climate change: Conspiracy theories found on foreign-language Wikipedia

Several foreign-language Wikipedia pages seen by BBC News are promoting conspiracy theories and making misleading claims about climate change. A number, including some in Swahili, Kazakh and Belarusian, suggest scientists are divided over its causes. The overwhelming scientific consensus is global warming is caused by humans. A representative of the...
ENVIRONMENT
mediaite.com

Dan Bongino Loses Conservative Support Amid Rumors His Vaccine Mandate Stand is Really Just ‘Virtue Signaling’

Dan Bongino has been off the air for weeks as he carries out an intense feud with the syndicator of his radio show. It’s a been bad time to take off for a conservative firebrand, given the abundance of news: a tight gubernatorial race in Virginia that ended in a Republican victory, the looming threat of vaccine mandate strikes, and President Joe Biden either falling asleep on the global stage as his approval ratings sink to lower lows.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keynes
Person
Einstein
Person
Octavia Butler
Person
Antonin Scalia
TheAtlantaVoice

Lancaster: Enough Is enough, stop dividing us with your racism

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s history maker, is still relishing in the accolades engulfing her for a shocking victory in last week’s election. The Lt. Governor-elect of the Commonwealth humbly accepted her new role while acknowledging the tougher path she had to follow as a black person and Jamaican immigrant. Nonetheless, those on the other side of the ideological spectrum refused to […]
POLITICS
Washington Post

At war with the woke: A fresh perspective makes the same tired arguments

John McWhorter’s new book, “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America,” is a standard-issue tirade against “cancel culture,” a Bill Maher routine without the jokes or a Tucker Carlson segment without the bow tie and smirk. The alleged twist here is that it’s a Black man saying it this time. Even that has been done better and less hamhandedly by the past few years of Dave Chappelle’s career.
SOCIETY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Embracing pseudoscience’ — Who is Joe Rogan, and why are so many people tuning in for his disinformation?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. “A lot of times, we’re drinking or we’re high, you know, and I say stupid shit.” Coming from a teenager, this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Morristown Minute

Op-ed: Why Do We Fall for Conspiracy Theories?

In the spring of 2020, 5G cellular towers were set aflame across Europe amidst conspiracy theories that 5G was spreading COVID-19. In January of this year, a pharmacist in Wisconsin was charged with deliberately destroying hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines on the belief that the vaccines were somehow changing human DNA. When COVID-19 first reached pandemic levels, a decent portion of Americans fell behind the theory that the virus was engineered by the Chinese government. On one side of the line, people point out a lack of evidence supporting these theories. Meanwhile, on the other side of the line, people argue that the evidence is right under our noses and the only source you can trust is yourself.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
BBC

Climate change: Conspiracy theories found on foreign-language Wikipedia

Several foreign-language Wikipedia pages seen by BBC News are promoting conspiracy theories and making misleading claims about climate change. A number, including some in Swahili, Kazakh and Belarusian, suggest scientists are divided over its causes. The overwhelming scientific consensus is global warming is caused by humans. A representative of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The first rule of fighting conspiracy theories – don’t call them that

More people say “it seems plausible” that Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed than that her death was an accident, according to new research by Ipsos MORI. Forty per cent of people agree that it seems plausible that her death was “not an accident”, while 27 per cent disagree, and the rest don’t know or have no opinion.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy