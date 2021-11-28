ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

PHOTOS: Kentucky celebrates third straight Governor's Cup victory

 5 days ago
Celebration pictures! Come and get your Governor’s Cup celebration pictures. After demolishing Louisville 52-21, the Cats hoisted the Governor’s Cup...

On3.com

4-star DL Deone Walker set to announce college decision on Dec. 15

Just a few days after he’ll take his official visit to Kentucky, Deone Walker will announce his college decision. According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Walker will make his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on CBS Sports HQ. That day will mark the first of the Early Signing Period. Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops was in to see Walker on Monday for an in-home visit.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

KSR Today: Volleyball, KHSAA State Finals, Sumrall gone

Good morning, Big Blue Nation. We’ve got a rare weekend off from both Kentucky Football and Basketball, but there is still plenty happening. Let’s dive right in. Tonight, the Kentucky Volleyball team will begin its quest for a second straight national championship. The Cats drew the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and host Illinois, West Virginia, and Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) in a sub-regional this weekend. Kentucky plays SEMO tonight at 7:30 p.m. Illinois and West Virginia play first, starting at 5 p.m. The winners will play tomorrow evening at 5 p.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Kentucky MBB expressing interest in two top-ranked 2024 recruits

While John Calipari and Kentucky Men’s Basketball aren’t going out and offering seventh-graders scholarships, he and his staff are still looking down the recruiting road. Over the last 24 hours, Kentucky traveled to see two class of 2024 five-star prospects. According to Pro Insight’s Director of Recruiting Andrew Slater, UK is expressing interest in 6-foot-5 forward Ian Jackson and 6-foot guard Elliot Cadeau. Both players are among the top 10 recruits and five-star talents from the class of 2024, per ESPN’s rankings.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Kentucky football could create major buzz on signing day

The early signing day for the class of 2022 is less than two weeks away. Mark Stoops’ 10th class at Kentucky appears to be in great shape. In On3’s team rankings, Kentucky currently sits at No. 13 overall with 18 verbal commitments. In the SEC, only Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), and Texas A&M (No. 3) are currently ahead of the Wildcats.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Report: Kentucky coordinator set to become next Troy head coach

Kentucky co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall will be the next head coach at Troy, per Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. The Trojans parted ways with coach Chip Lindsey with just one game remaining in the regular season. In three years with Troy, Lindsey never had a winning record....
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Offense After Action Review

B.L.U.F. (Bottom Line Up Front) Kentucky averaged over two hundred yards rushing and passing. The Wildcats raised its scoring, rushing, passing, and total offense in Liam Coen’s first season. OFFENSE. Mark Stoops made a philosophical change and the results were encouraging. Liam Coen’s first season in Lexington brought on an...
Michael Huang
On3.com

Virginia announces coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down

After Virginia plays in its bowl game, Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall will step down, the school announced Thursday. The move is reportedly not health-related. Mendenhall, who’s wrapping up his sixth season at Virginia, has been a college coach since 1989, working his way up from Oregon State graduate assistant to his first head coach job at BYU in 2005. He took Virginia to a 36-38 record since taking over in 2016, including five straight bowl appearances.
VIRGINIA STATE
On3.com

Aaron Brule sends final message to Mississippi State

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule posted his goodbye message to Bulldog football nation on Thursday night. The senior entered the NCAA transfer portal to pursue a new program for his final year of eligibility. “It’s always hard to end something you never imagined would come to an end,” Brule posted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

3-star defensive lineman Anthony Holmes decommits from Virginia

Houston (Texas) Westfield defensive lineman Anthony Holmes has decommitted from Virginia, he announced Thursday night. Holmes is the No. 886 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 102 defensive lineman and the No. 127 prospect in Texas.
VIRGINIA STATE
