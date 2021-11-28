Watch now: Cracked ribs the problem facing Justin Fields

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had negative X-rays on his ribs, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Fields will undergo additional testing, but he is believed to have avoided a fracture and is only dealing with bruised ribs. That is definitely positive news, but the rookie first-rounder is still uncertain for the Bears' Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Andy Dalton will start in the plus matchup if Fields is ruled out, which would be a modest upgrade for Chicago's pass-catchers.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO