Watch now: Cracked ribs the problem facing Justin Fields

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

The Chicago Bears can't be certain of a...

jg-tc.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears QB Justin Fields won't return with rib injury

It’s been pretty brutal for the Bears offense Sunday afternoon against the Ravens. But things went from bad to worse when rookie quarterback Justin Fields exited the game with a rib injury in the third quarter. Fields, who was questionable to return, has been downgraded to out for the remainder...
NFL
NBC Sports

Justin Fields undergoing examination for injuries to ribs, spleen

Bears quarterback Justin Fields left today’s game with what the team termed a rib injury, but he may have injured more than just that. Jay Glazer reported on FOX that Fields is currently undergoing examinations to determine not only the extent of his rib injury, but also whether he has damaged his spleen.
NFL
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Bears believe Justin Fields only bruised ribs

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had negative X-rays on his ribs, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Fields will undergo additional testing, but he is believed to have avoided a fracture and is only dealing with bruised ribs. That is definitely positive news, but the rookie first-rounder is still uncertain for the Bears' Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Andy Dalton will start in the plus matchup if Fields is ruled out, which would be a modest upgrade for Chicago's pass-catchers.
NFL
Person
Justin Fields
windycitygridiron.com

Justin Fields does not have broken ribs

During the Chicago Bears 13 to 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens they saw starting quarterback Justin Fields exit due to a rib injury early in the third quarter. Head coach Matt Nagy didn’t have any specific injury updates in his immediate post game press conference, but thanks to social media it seems like Fields has avoided a serious injury.
NFL
NFL

Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs, still likely to return shortly

Chicago Bears rookie first-rounder ﻿Justin Fields﻿ suffered multiple cracked ribs in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning. Initial tests after he exited the game leaned to Fields having sustained bruised ribs, but after clean X-ray and CT scans, an MRI...
NFL
#Bears#American Football
Boston Herald

Chicago Bears go into a mini bye weekend with a win — and with the hope Justin Fields (cracked ribs) and Roquan Smith (hamstring) can heal before their next game

Justin Fields is moving around “pretty good,” according to coach Matt Nagy, but it’s premature to say what the rookie quarterback’s status will be with the Chicago Bears, who are launched into a mini bye weekend Friday. Fields was inactive for Thursday’s come-from-behind 16-14 victory over the Detroit Lions at...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields has cracked ribs, will start again when healthy

Matt Nagy is still the Bears’ head coach, and Justin Fields is still their starting quarterback. Nagy, brushing off a report that he would be fired after the Bears’ Thanksgiving game, spoke today like a man who expects to remain the team’s head coach for at least the rest of this season. And he said Fields will remain their starting quarterback for the rest of this season.
NFL
