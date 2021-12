Mary Blosser speaks about plans for the new Christian school at Buffalo Covenant Church on Nov. 1. A community forum was held on Nov. 1 at Buffalo Covenant Church to talk about the new Evangelical Christian school coming to Buffalo. The school will open its doors in early September of 2022. The school will be available to grades kindergarten through eighth grade with plans to add high school in the future. Buffalo Covenant Church will be hosting Impact Christian Academy (ICA) to start.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO