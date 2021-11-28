Jogging and osteoarthritis; stay healthy and fight climate change

Women who are exposed to more greener spaces are less likely to experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS), a new study suggests.Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, Spain, and the University of Bergen, Belgium, surveyed 1,069 Scandinavian women on whether they experience eight different symptoms in the lead up to their period.These symptoms included anger or irritability, anxiety, feeling depressed, increased sensitivity, difficulty sleeping, breast tenderness, headaches and abdominal pain.PMS is extremely common, with the National Association for Premenstrual Syndromes estimating that 30 per cent of women experience moderate to severe symptoms. Women who have spent more time living...
