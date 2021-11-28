50 Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

Buying a Christmas gift for a keen cook should be straightforward, but not all kitchen kit is equal. There’s a world of difference between a wooden spoon that feels just right in your hand and a clunky gadget that just doesn’t deliver on power. Plus, of course, not all food processors...
The Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is the latest edition to the Acoustasonic line. These hybrid guitars offer a solution for those that want to switch between the natural sounds of an acoustic and the grit and wail of an electric, whether it's through convenience or cost. The Acoustasonic's can do both, as well as various in-between stages.
2022 is the year of sustainability! As the holiday season rolls around, you can manifest this energy into buying your gifts from companies that are paving the way for a healthier, happier planet. Whether it be through donating a percentage of total proceeds to nonprofit organizations, ethically sourcing materials, or using recycled goods, these companies are doing it right. Check out our full list of the best gifts for the eco-conscious vegan in your life below.
We’ve evolved beyond the era of no-style gamers. Now, people pay up for all kinds of gaming apparel and accessories, like rainbow keyboards. In fact, some of us might want to update our style instead of looking into the next best hardware upgrade this holiday season. I once joked about writing a “top Black Friday deals list for e-girls.” This isn’t it, but it’s close enough.
The holidays involve a lot of eating and imbibing, so why not up the ante by giving the gift of excellent food and drink, too? Colorado has so many amazing artisans whipping up an array of tasty, useful, beautiful and elegant products perfect for that culinary connoisseur in your life. From custom-made tiki cups to a cookbook with an adjacent spice kit to handcrafted bitters, make this season delightful for everyone on your shopping list with these fifteen local products that'll make you look like a gift-giving pro.
When you’re on the hunt for the perfect presents for the guys in your life, what’s the first thing you consider? Their personalities, of course. Have a co-worker who is an ace in the kitchen? Then a DIY sushi kit might be the answer to his holiday wishes. Is your cousin always styling his killer curls? A hair product that plays up his natural texture will be his go-to. Is your dad a frequent flyer? Nab him some packing cubes to make his jet-setting life easier. Whether he's all about whipping up a cocktail, hitting the trails, or his self-care grooming routine, we’ve got a great gift for every guy's interest this holiday season.
Brighten up the holidays with this California Poppy Seed Kit from Native Poppy, a floral shop that has locations in South Park and Solana Beach. $11; nativepoppy.com. We offer subscribers exclusive access to our best journalism. Thank you for your support. TWO-FOR-ONE Work comfortably with this Gardener’s Tool Seat from...
From gourmet cheeses to locally produced snacks, York is a great place to shop for the foodie in your life. You’ll have a hard time picking just one thing at each of these amazing foodie finds. Don’t forget to pick up a gift card from their favorite restaurant, too. For...
Gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard — especially for the foodie in your life! We’ve rounded up three unique gift ideas for everyone on your nice list. From coffee gift sets to crates you might need a power tool to open, here are some of the most unique things you can find this holiday season.
Not sure what to get the person who has everything? A bumper box of chocolate is always welcome and is a deliciously indulgent way to spoil someone special this Christmas.Hampers range from around £20 to a whopping £190 and can be delivered straight to the recipient’s door, often with next-day delivery, making them ideal for last-minute gifts. Some include extra treats like prosecco or champagne, but chocolate is the star of the show in all of these options.There’s one to suit every taste, from more family-orientated options including hot chocolate and cakes, to lavish hampers of gourmet chocs for when...
The holidays are just around the corner, and Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, has you covered for everything beauty this season. Whether you are looking for gifts or stocking stuffers, she has some smart and fun ideas to spoil the women in your life. Spoil your skin. Ousia Organics.
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Giada De Laurentiis partnered with Bloomingdale's to bring her favorite gourmet Italian ingredients to stores. This set of extra virgin olive oil, bright, lemony olive oil, and a syrupy balsamic would be a welcome addition to any kitchen. Best of all, it comes in a beautiful box so no wrapping required!
Filmmakers Edgar Wright, Rian Johnson, Barry Jenkins and Sean Baker help you make the perfect holiday shopping list. Christmas is just around the corner: a time for eating, hanging out with friends and family, and watching timeless festive family movies like Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life and obviously Die Hard.
Your cannabis loving friend doesn’t want another pair of socks with marijuana leaves on them. Instead, try one of these gifts, and get ready to be the MVP of your next smoke-out. Since the holidays have arrived, it’s fair to wonder what gifts would make perfect holiday surprises for the...
There's arguably no better time of year than the holiday season for chocolate lovers. Of course, Valentine's Day might compare, but that's just one day out of the year compared to the entire month of sweet, chocolatey goodness that December provides. From advent calendars to Christmas parade goodies to stocking stuffers, the sweet stuff seems to fill the holiday season, and we would never complain about it.
It’s that time of year again. Christmas shopping. Now, I know you have your list of who’s been naughty and who’s been nice, right?. For those who have been naughty, you can resort to ordering from online shopping giants, and if they’re lucky, they might receive their gift by St. Patrick’s Day.
Over 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, according to market research company Statista — which means there are officially quite a few bacon fans across the nation. If you know one of them, look no further for some quality bacon gifts. From prime slices to sizzling kitchen tools and cheeky novelty items, celebrate grads or dads with these 25 gifts for bacon lovers. (Note: Prices subject to change.)
Looking for a quirky gift for the men in your life that have everything? Browse the aisles of a local hardware store for lots of useful, fun and new items. Want something to crow about, how about a solar powered rooster, spotted at Louis Doe Home Center in Newcastle?. Does...
Will it arrive on time? No need to worry with these gifts as they are already here in the US. But hurry as time is running out. This article contains affiliate links. So, you've got that one or five picky friend(s) to shop for you and you have no idea what to get them? Enter KnackShops to the rescue. The huge variety of offers ensures there will be something for everyone. Browse their vase supply of items from gourmet food like salami (we are giving this one to a close friend how loves camping), smoked salmon, coffee, teas, jams and luxury chocolates just to name a few items. But if your hard-to-buy-for person is more of a candle / spa type, they've got you covered with a bevy of choices here too. We really like the Detox Spa set (perfect for him or her). A guy? Try the Mr. Fix It gift set.
With the annual post-Thanksgiving sale frenzy at big-name stores behind us, it might be a relief to hone the focus locally, particularly when support of our nearby farmers, ranchers, fisherman, producers and artisans is more important than ever. Here are a few Marin-based businesses to consider for your culinary gifting...
