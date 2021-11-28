Frontenac falls to Andale in Class 3A state championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Frontenac Raiders took on defending state champion Andale in the Class 3A state championship Saturday afternoon.

Andale came out with the win 53-0 and successfully defended their state title. The Raiders finished the season as the KSHSAA Class 3A state runner-up with an overall record of 10-3.

