ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Avoid DMV on Monday after holiday as wait times expected to soar

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPQnh_0d8KXeC800

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers with its annual reminder about “Black Monday.”

According to a Nevada DMV spokesperson, the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year.

DMV offices were closed four days from Thanksgiving Day, November 28 through Sunday, December 1.

The agency is asking walk-in customers to use online services or kiosks this coming Monday or to delay visiting an office until later in the week.

The agency has 41 self-service kiosks at supermarkets, other partner locations, and DMV offices across the state.

Kiosks can process and print a registration renewal certificate and decal on the spot. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard services at five locations as well.

The DMV also says people should avoid the DMV offices on the upcoming holidays as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Saturday this year.  DMV offices will be closed on the Friday before these holidays, which could lead to longer wait times the following week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
KTVN.com

Nevada DMV Warns Customers Of Extended Wait Times After Thanksgiving

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is asking walk-in customers to use online services or kiosks after the Thanksgiving weekend or to delay visiting an office until later in the week due to heavy traffic. The Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year, leading some...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada DMV says go online Monday, not in person

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles recommends avoiding in-person visits to their offices Monday, Nov. 29. DMV Director Julie Butler warned the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year and visitors without an appointment will face long wait times. One problem is that the DMV...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
cbs19news

DMV continues offering online transactions over holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, government offices will be closed, including the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' customer service centers. The centers will reopen for appointments on Nov. 29, but people looking to complete some DMV transactions can still do so online. According to...
DRINKS
KDRV

DMV warns of holiday scam

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is warning people of a current scam where individuals are sending text messages regarding refunds. Here is the release sent earlier today. Scammers posing as the Oregon DMV are texting cell phones claiming that a refund is available. It is a fake message and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedesertreview.com

Ask the DMV – what you need to know for holiday travel season

Whether planning to travel by car or plane this upcoming holiday season, the last thing you need is added stress. In this edition of Ask the DMV, learn how you can expedite your travels with DMV online services, DMV kiosks, and the Business Partner Automation (BPA) program, while also knowing what documentation is required for air travel.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Black Monday#Weather#Thanksgiving
Culpeper Star Exponent

Virginia DMV advises holiday partygoers: buzzed driving is drunk driving

As Virginia’s Highway Safety Office, DMV urges those who plan to drink during the Thanksgiving holiday to arrange for a sober ride home. It is a time to celebrate with friends, family and loved ones, but according to preliminary numbers, more than 220 people will be missing from this year’s dinner table as a result of alcohol-related crashes on Virginia’s roads since last Thanksgiving, according to a release from DMV.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
CNBC

Avoid these 3 holiday scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

U.S. sales online are expected to hit $207 billion this holiday shopping season, a record, according to Adobe. A big chunk (about 17%) will occur between Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Online shopping accounted for about 58,000 Covid-related consumer fraud reports through Oct. 18 this year, more than any other...
AMAZON
WJLA

Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Here are the best times to travel in the DMV.

WASHINGTON (7News) — If you’re among the 1.2 million people in the D.C. area hitting the road for a Thanksgiving trip, plan ahead for the best travel times. As COVID concerns have been dropping, ten percent more Washingtonians will be on the roads this year for the holiday. That’s still nine percent below the numbers in 2019 before the pandemic, according to a release from AAA Mid-Atlantic.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Daily News Online

DMV: Now’s the time to register snowmobiles

ALBANY — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding state residents to register their snowmobiles. Snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. The DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office. “To help snowmobilers enjoy New...
POLITICS
Banana 101.5

Tips To Avoid Scammers This Holiday Season

The BBB (Better Business Burea) is warning consumers about scammers this holiday season and has dropped a few tips that can help prevent you from being robbed of your hard-earned cash. These tips should hopefully give you a fighting chance against the wave of evil scammers that prey on unsuspecting people just looking to enjoy the holidays. With the bulk of gifts being purchased online this year, the BBB has picked up on what you should and shouldn't do when buying online this season.
SOCIAL MEDIA
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy