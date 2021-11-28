ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ Cancels Saturday Performance Due to Positive COVID Tests

By Brent Lang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Chicago,” the long-running revival of the classic musical about greed and corruption, canceled its Saturday performance on Broadway after two people who work at the Ambassador Theatre tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The production said it has no scheduled performances for Sunday and plans to resume shows on...

Marin Independent Journal

Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSNB Local4

”Miracle on 34th St” canceled after cast member tests positive for COVID

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a successful opening weekend, the Hastings Community Theatre announced it will not hold its upcoming performances of “Miracle on 34th Street.”. Director Berice Rosenberg said in a release that HCT regrets to announce the cancellation of remaining performances on November 19, 20 and 21. “We...
HASTINGS, NE
Mysuncoast.com

Asolo Repertory Theatre cancels Saturday’s performance of Hair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you had tickets for Asolo Rep’s Saturday performance of “Hair”, the show has been cancelled. A member of the company has tested positive for COVID-19, and while the rest of the company tested negative, there are additional non-COVID related illnesses that prevent this performance from moving forward as planned.
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Asolo Repertory Theatre cancels ‘Hair’ preview after company member tests positive for COVID

Asolo Repertory Theatre was forced to cancel Thursday night’s preview performance of the season-opening musical “Hair” after one of the company members tested positive for COVID-19. The theater is following strict health and safety protocols. It requires that the rest of the company be tested before performances can resume. Because of a shortened...
SARASOTA, FL
mxdwn.com

Baroness Cancel Three Upcoming Shows Due To Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Baroness cancelled their upcoming shows due to a COVID-19 diagnosis for members of the touring party. The heavy-metal band released a statement this morning:. “Let me start by saying that the shows on the Your Baroness tour have been truly incredible so far, some of the best we’ve ever played and that is in no small part thanks to all of the fans who have come out after such a long period apart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mxdwn.com

Suicide Silence Miss Pair Of Performances After Positive Covid-19 Tests Within Tour Camp

Suicide Silence was forced to postpone their scheduled live performance on Tuesday, November 23 at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY. The band issued a statement about the missed show, saying that it was due to a member of their tour crew testing positive for COVID-19. “There has unfortunately been a positive test within our touring party & out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be missing tonight’s show in Philly & apologize for missing Brooklyn last night. We’ll make it back to you soon! For any shows beyond that, we’ll provide an update leading into the weekend. Stay safe out there everyone!”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Cancels Second Performance Due To Non-Covid Illness – Update

UPDATE David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway has again canceled a performance due to a non-Covid-related illness in the company, producers announced today. Tonight’s canceled performance is the second in as many days. Performances at the St. James Theatre are expected to resume tomorrow, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. The production has not disclosed the nature of the illness within the company except to clarify that it is not Covid related. PREVIOUS, Dec. 1 David Byrne’s American Utopia at Broadway’s St. James Theatre has cancelled tonight’s performance due to a non-Covid-related illness in the company, producers announced today. Performances are expected to resume tomorrow night. Ticketholders for tonight’s show will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Last weekend, the musical Chicago announced that its Saturday night performance was canceled due positive Covid tests among employees at the Ambassador Theatre. The Monday and Tuesday performances also were canceled, with the musical expected to resume performances Thursday. David Byrne’s American Utopia, a theatrical concert in which Byrne and his on-stage band perform songs from his solo and Talking Heads eras, received a special Tony Award in September, and began its post-shutdown limited engagement on Sept. 17. The engagement runs through March 6, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
