"Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale/A tale of a fateful trip/That started from this tropic port/Aboard this tiny ship." The Gilligan's Island intro is one of the most recognizable TV theme songs of all time, and the show is one of the most beloved series. It aired from 1964 to 1967, and each week, viewers got to see how Gilligan and his group of fellow castaways fared on their remote island. Sadly, only one of the main cast members of the series is still alive today. Tina Louise, who played Ginger on Gilligan's Island, is the only surviving star of the show, following the death of Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, in December 2020.

