On Thursday, western film legend John Wayne‘s estate shared revisited The Duke meeting President Richard Nixon to speak about his cancer diagnosis. In 1964, doctors diagnosed Wayne with lung cancer, but he fought the disease and won. He had surgery to remove part of his lung, which was successful. Following his bout with the disease, the Hollywood star became vocal about early detection. He helped bring awareness to the importance of regular doctor visits. While the actor later passed away from stomach cancer in 1979, he fought for the cause during his remaining years.

CANCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO