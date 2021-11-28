ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Numbers Drawn

By Contributing Editor
 5 days ago

The numbers in Saturday evening’s draw of the multi-state Powerball lottery are 8, 32, 55, 64, 66 and the Powerball number is 10....

No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $8 million. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a supermarket in Tustin and is worth $9,177, the California Lottery announced.
Three People Bought Winning $8.3 Million Lottery Ticket at One Store

Good things can come in threes, too. In an unlikely series of events, three adults purchase jackpot-winning lottery tickets from the same Manhattan convenience store. When the winning lottery numbers were announced in Wednesday night’s draw, no one would think there were 3 winners from the same place. It’s even less likely that all of these winners tickets game from the exact same store. According to an article published by the New York Post, an employee at the convenience store did not know when the tickets were purchased. The employee also did not know if the tickets were bought at one time by a group, or at different times.
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 20

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021:. The jackpot was an estimated $205 million with a cash option of $148.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$699.8 million Powerball...
