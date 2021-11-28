ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people shot in Henrico on Saturday night

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Henrico County has sent two victims to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

At 9:50 p.m. on Saturday night, officers responded to the 9100 block of Tweed Rd. where the two people were located suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to VCU Medical Center.

There is no information currently about suspects or the severity of injuries of the victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

