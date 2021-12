Ed Orgeron is on the way out of LSU as he coached his final game on Saturday, after the LSU Tigers edged out the Texas A&M Aggies, 27-24. Orgeron’s separation from LSU comes after he coached the Tigers to their 2019 championship, and months after sexual misconduct cases concerning LSU and its football program were put forward. The parting of ways between Orgeron and LSU means that Orgeron will not coach the Tigers in their upcoming bowl game.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO