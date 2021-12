On paper, the Seahawks’ decision to move Damien Lewis to left guard so they could play recently-acquired Gabe Jackson at Right Guard made a certain amount of sense. Sure, there was some concern about taking a second-year player and moving him to the other side of the line, but that was largely offset by the fact that Jackson hadn’t played left guard since 2015 (his second year in the league) and the idea that Lewis would benefit from having the ageless Duane Brown flanking him at left tackle.

