Kings' Anze Kopitar: Three assists deliver win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kopitar had three assists Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Senators. How...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Anze Kopitar, Todd McLellan talk “playoff-ish” game against Capitals

The LA Kings saw their eight-game point streak come to end on Wednesday night, losing to the Capitals 2-0. Despite dominating the Washington Capitals in the faceoff dot on Wednesday night, the LA Kings could not get a goal past Ilya Samsonov. The Capitals’ netminder stopped all 34 shots he faced, including a shooting gallery performance from the Kings in the first period, leading the way with 14-9 shots on the goal.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 4, Senators 2 – Kopitar, Kaliyev, McLellan

The LA Kings snapped a five-game winless streak by holding on for a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators at STAPLES Center Saturday night, sweeping the season series between the two clubs. Captain Anze Kopitar picked up assists on three of the four Kings goals and was named the first...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings Check-In: Kopitar, Quick, & Poor Finishes

With 20 games played, the Los Angeles Kings are a quarter of the way done with their season. With that in mind, now seemed like a good time to check in on how the season is going. Are the team meeting expectations, who’s impressing, and who’s disappointing?. How the Team...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Assist streak up to three games

Stone logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Stone set up the first of Zach Whitecloud's two tallies with a picture-perfect pass. That makes it assists in three straight games for Stone since he came back from a lower-body injury. The winger has six helpers, six shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Pockets assist in win

Necas recorded an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks. Necas set up Ethan Bear for the opening tally at 4:44 of the first period. The 22-year-old Necas has three assists in two games since returning from an illness that cost him two contests. The winger has nine points, 24 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and six PIM through 13 outings overall.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Garners assist in win

Howden produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Howden earned points in consecutive games for the first time this year with his helper on a Zach Whitecloud tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Howden is up to two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 15 outings. He remains in a bottom-six role, so there's little fantasy appeal given his deployment.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Slings assist in win

Pietrangelo recorded an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Pietrangelo helped out on defense partner Nicolas Hague's second-period tally to open the scoring. With nine points in as many contests in November, Pietrangelo has successfully gotten out from under his slow start to the year. The Ontario native has three goals, seven helpers, 48 shots on net, 37 blocks and a plus-2 rating in 17 games overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Bryan Rust: Grabs two assists in win

Rust recorded two assists in Thursday's 6-0 rout of the Habs. While Rust may be bogged down in an eight-game goal drought dating back to the season opener against Tamba Bay on Oct. 12, he has picked up six helpers over that stretch, including one with the man advantage. With the return of Sidney Crosby, the 29-year-old Rust should find the back of the net sooner rather than later, especially considering he managed eight shots in his last three contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds assist in Saturday win

Staal registered his seventh point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings. Staal jumped out to a great start this season with two goals and three assists in his first seven games, but has cooled off considerably since then -- Saturday's helper was just his second point in his last nine games. He continues to skate mainly in a checking-line role centering the Canes' third line, which significantly lowers his fantasy value compared to previous seasons.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' David Savard: Garners assist in win

Savard had an assist, four hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators. Savard joined a Montreal breakout following a turnover and was the secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's goal to the put the Canadiens on top early in the first period. It was Savard's fourth point (all assists) and first in seven games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Logs assist in win

Hyman notched an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. Hyman set up Connor McDavid for the opening tally at 10:16 of the first period. The 29-year-old Hyman has been solid in November with two goals and five helpers in 10 games. Overall, the winger has collected 14 points (eight tallies, six assists), 48 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 17 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sends assist in win

Hague produced an assist, six PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Hague took three penalties in the contest, but the Blue Jackets didn't score a power-play goal, so no harm was done. The 22-year-old also set up Mattias Janmark for the game-winning goal in the third period. Hague is up to three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 18 contests. While it's unlikely he keeps producing at a 40-point pace, the all-around production should be enough to interest fantasy managers.
NHL

