Neighbor remembers 2 teens killed, family injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors recall a heartbreaking scene on Torbett Street the night after Thanksgiving where a family of six was shot, including two teenagers who lost their lives .

According to Metro police, 15-year-old Tavarius Sherrell and 18-year-old Zacquez Sherrell were killed. In addition, their mother, two sisters, and 13-year-old brother were also shot and hurt.

One neighbor who knows the family remembered hearing the tragedy unfold from just doors away.

“You hear pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” neighbor Marie Cheek said. “It was so many people hurt that the ambulance had to try to find a way to turn around and get off the street. It was sad.”

Her heart now breaks for the family on a day she says violence should have been the last thing on their mind.

“Innocent people,” Cheek said. “You know you’re sitting there watching the game the day after Thanksgiving, you don’t know what’s going to happen next. And the way they were bringing them bodies out of the house, it was real sad.”

Police said now-deceased 29-year-old Christian Johnson and one other suspect knocked on the door and entered the apartment armed. Three guns were recovered after what police believe may have been a robbery.

“As a community, we’ve got to get better. As a city we have to get better,” said Earl Jordan, Founder and President of Partners in the Struggle.

Earl Jordan works with families impacted by gun violence. He explained the ripple effect of this shooting.

“Those friends of these youths who passed away yesterday, they’re going through it,” Jordan said. “And so we’re here… because they need to understand that now that this has happened, what are these youths going to do to learn from it and to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Jordan said more funds and resources are needed to help youth cope with violence and losses like these.

“It’s going to take all of us to do whatever we can to put the programs, the necessary funding for programs in our communities starting out young to make sure our kids have an alternative when they do get angry, they don’t turn to violence,” Jordan said.

For Cheek, gun violence hits close to home after losing a family member who was killed. She now worries about the children in her family after seeing her neighbors’ lives taken too soon.

“They need to quit shooting; they need to take the guns out of the street, young kids is our future,” Cheek said.

