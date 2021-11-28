Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Bucks; Upper Bucks Strong showers with embedded thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hunterdon, Mercer, southwestern Somerset, Monmouth, Middlesex and east central Bucks Counties through 1115 PM EST At 1027 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated strong showers with embedded thunderstorms along a line extending from near Keansburg to Kendall Park to Stockton. These showers have a history of producing brief wind gusts up to 45 mph. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Middletown, Old Bridge, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan, Ewing, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Princeton, Red Bank, Keansburg and Matawan. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 9. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16, and between mile markers 24 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 98 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO