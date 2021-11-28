ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-28 13:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING Around 4 to 7 inches of snowfall fell across Sitka Thursday. Snowfall rates have significantly diminished. Expect another 1 to 3 inches of snowfall overnight.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 23:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Marquette Freezing drizzle mixed with the light snow will continue into the early overnight hours and result in a light glaze of ice on untreated sidewalks and secondary roads. If venturing out late tonight, use caution, and motorists should slow down and allow for increased braking distance.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Bath, Botetourt, Craig, Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 22:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Botetourt; Craig; Montgomery; Roanoke; Rockbridge WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, especially above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Montgomery, Craig, Alleghany VA, Bath, Roanoke, Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to low relative humidity and dry fuels there is also an increased risk of wildfire spread due to these strong winds. Please use caution with any potential ignition source.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches in the southern Panhandle, except 7 to 12 inches of snowfall near Hyder. * WHERE...Highest amounts near Hyder. Lower amounts on Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Klawock received around 2 inches of snow between Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening earlier. Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers. Highest snow accumulations are expected on Prince of Wales Island, especially the highest terrain.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Wrangell, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Hollis, and Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers. Highest snow accumulations are expected on Prince of Wales Island, especially the highest terrain. Snowfall amounts will be highly variable in showers.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Bucks; Upper Bucks Strong showers with embedded thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hunterdon, Mercer, southwestern Somerset, Monmouth, Middlesex and east central Bucks Counties through 1115 PM EST At 1027 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated strong showers with embedded thunderstorms along a line extending from near Keansburg to Kendall Park to Stockton. These showers have a history of producing brief wind gusts up to 45 mph. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Middletown, Old Bridge, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan, Ewing, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Princeton, Red Bank, Keansburg and Matawan. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 9. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16, and between mile markers 24 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 98 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Wrangell, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Colder sheltered spots in the Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 00:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, mainly north of Highway 200. * WHERE...Petroleum County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Roadways will become snow-covered.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 05:32:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 01:52:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-03 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and portions of southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ FRIDAY * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, Garfield, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Richland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected with periods of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, mainly north of Highway 200. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley, Garfield, McCone, Richland and Dawson Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sumter, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Inland Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando and Inland Pasco Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

