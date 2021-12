Saturday was Small Business Saturday, with local businesses serving hundreds of customers. Small Business Saturday was first started in 2010 as an answer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are local. According to the US Department of Commerce, 67% of all money spent in a community stays in that community. President and CEO of the Indianola Chamber of Commerce Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the local businesses here in Indianola may surprise people with just how much they have to offer, and residents may find that they can accomplish all of their Christmas shopping right here in town. The KNIA Big Red Radio was on the Indianola downtown square playing holiday music for shoppers.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO