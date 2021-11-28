ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Chill Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-28 13:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING Around 4 to 7 inches of snowfall fell across Sitka Thursday. Snowfall rates have significantly diminished. Expect another 1 to 3 inches of snowfall overnight.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 30 to 45 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 23:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Marquette Freezing drizzle mixed with the light snow will continue into the early overnight hours and result in a light glaze of ice on untreated sidewalks and secondary roads. If venturing out late tonight, use caution, and motorists should slow down and allow for increased braking distance.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches in the southern Panhandle, except 7 to 12 inches of snowfall near Hyder. * WHERE...Highest amounts near Hyder. Lower amounts on Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Klawock received around 2 inches of snow between Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening earlier. Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers. Highest snow accumulations are expected on Prince of Wales Island, especially the highest terrain.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Colder sheltered spots in the Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 20:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Wrangell, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 00:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 02:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lake county. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The island of Saint Croix and the north central coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Today, Saturday morning and Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Middlesex Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of southern Middlesex, Hudson, eastern Passaic, Union, Bergen, Essex, Queens, Richmond, Bronx, Kings, southern Westchester, Suffolk, New York (Manhattan) and Nassau Counties through 1115 PM EST At 1017 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a broken line extending from Clark to Middle Island to near Guilford. Movement was east at 100 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Islip, Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, New Rochelle, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, Brentwood, White Plains and Wayne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
