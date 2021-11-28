Wind Chill Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Middlesex Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of southern Middlesex, Hudson, eastern Passaic, Union, Bergen, Essex, Queens, Richmond, Bronx, Kings, southern Westchester, Suffolk, New York (Manhattan) and Nassau Counties through 1115 PM EST At 1017 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers along a broken line extending from Clark to Middle Island to near Guilford. Movement was east at 100 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Islip, Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, New Rochelle, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, Brentwood, White Plains and Wayne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
