How to Watch-Listen: Razorbacks vs. Quakers

Here's how to watch or listen to Aransas' game with Penn.

The 12th/13th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks start a four-game home stand by hosting Penn on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

• Arkansas and Penn are meeting for the first time.

• Last time out, Arkansas won the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City with wins over Kansas State and Cincinnati.

• Jaylin Williams is 1 of 4 players 6-9 or taller in the NCAA to average at least 4.0 assists per game. He leads the team and ranks 7th in the NCAA in assists. He leads the team in assists, rebounds and taking charges.

• JD Notae ranks second in the SEC in scoring (17.8 points per game) while ranking fourth in the NCAA (second in the SEC) in steals (3.2 average).

• Chris Lykes leads the SEC and ranks 18th in the NCAA in free throws made (18).

GAME INFORMATION

No. 12-13 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn Quakers

Current Records: Arkansas (5-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Penn (3-5, 0-0 Ivy League)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.

Where : Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/ Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com , ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 84/XM 84

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook )

Moneyline: Arkansas -3333, Penn +1200

Spread: Arkansas -19.5, Penn +19.5

Total: 147.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)