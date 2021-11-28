The fireplace postal system

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — With Thanksgiving over, many are now turning their attention to those all-important holiday gifts. A big consideration is making sure they get there in time. Christmas may still be a few weeks away, but time is ticking. First, the United States Postal Service’s deadline to get gifts delivered by Christmas using retail ground shipping is Dec. 15. FedEx is also saying Dec. 15 for normal shipping, while UPS is giving you a little longer, until Dec. 20. These dates do not include more expensive, rush services like priority mail or next-day air. Meanwhile, Amazon is the biggest player...

