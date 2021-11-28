Be a part of making the world a better place

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews
 5 days ago

As we move past the Thanksgiving holiday, we are reminded that the most important season we celebrate is the “Season of Giving,” in which we all dig a little deeper to help our fellow man. One doesn’t have to look far in North Central West Virginia to see need....

www.wvnews.com

Hanford Sentinel

Watchtower campaign proclaims 'A Better World is Near'

Hanford will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world. The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special...
HANFORD, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Volunteering to make dogs’ lives better

One of the newer and very dedicated volunteers at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Tom Diss, has been rewarded for his efforts by being named the shelter’s Volunteer of the Month for November. Diss spent most of his life in Ohio and grew up with plenty of pets, but mainly dogs.
PETS
WISH-TV

What Makes You Better Than Me Part 6: Drawing the Bigger Picture

Welcome back to the Circle Up Indy Podcast. I'm you host James Wilson. Today we are at the end of our series: What Makes You Better Than Me: Part #6 Drawing the Bigger Pic. As we end this series the conversation is going to be deep and real. We fight for true evolution and growth within ourselves and the community. During the 2020 protest, companies, politicians, and funders promised a new development within our city and community. Yet we have seen little to no growth. We will no longer go for anything as we fight for something. It is important that we invest in ourselves and understand we are and have the power. We still continue to forget about our grassroots who are extremely important to the evolutionary development for our people. They are directly connected to the community. Hear the people, develop our people, invest in our people!!
PHOTOGRAPHY
InspireMore

Woman Sets Out On Cross-Country Road Trip To Make The World A Cleaner Place.

Most of us see vacations as a time for fun and relaxation. Stefani Shamrowicz, on the other hand, chose to spend her reprieve making the earth a little cleaner. Stefani has been fighting back against litter for quite some time now. So when she decided to take a spontaneous road trip across the U.S. to see family and friends, she came up with a brilliant way to help out the planet, too.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Place
Pitt News

Opinion | The elderly should be part of our technological world

On a recent trip to my grandparents’ house in the Cleveland suburbs, I had the opportunity to partake in one of my favorite pastimes with my grandmother — gossip. As old grandfather clocks chimed the day away, my grandmother and I spent hour after hour talking about nearly everything under the sun. Finally, we got to a topic that many elderly people feel strongly about — technology.
SOCIETY
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Geography makes a better Malbec

In this modern world of internationalism, certain countries, because of climate, soil and/or geography have become famous for a specific variety of wine. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
DRINKS
finegardening.com

Lattice Makes a Better Garden

When we were building our house on a lakeshore in southwest Michigan, it wasn’t immediately clear where we would put the vegetable garden. We realized the dense shade of the many tall oaks and hickory trees would prevent us from growing vegetables around the house. We knew of flowers and shrubs that would do well in the shade, but vegetables need sunshine. The builders suggested that we cut down some of the trees to make space for a garden, but we didn’t want to. The only solution was to create a series of raised beds at the bottom of our property by the lake, where sufficient sunlight reached the ground.
GARDENING
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Climate change greatest threat to mankind

I strongly disagree with the article written by Marc Thiessen on the Nov. 4 entitled “Climate change is not an existential threat.” In fact climate change is the epitome of an existential threat to earth. Based on his article and the lack of acknowledgement and participation by world leaders in the recent climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland we have hit the snooze button on the changing climate. ...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

It's time to bring youth to the table, for all of our sakes

For the past two decades the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School has conducted a youth poll asking Americans ages 18-29 for their views on politics and public life. The most recent results, released on Dec. 1, offer insights into the views of these young adults that should give us all pause. Their waning faith in democracy, struggles with mental health during the COVID pandemic and growing concerns about the impacts of climate change set their demographic apart from older Americans in ways that may have profound implications for our collective future. ...
ELECTIONS
thedesertreview.com

A Better World is Near

bluemountaineagle.com

