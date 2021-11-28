Man Killed In Shooting Near Gurnee Mills Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after a shooting outside the Gurnee Mills shopping mall in the middle of the afternoon Saturday, and the gunman has not been arrested.

The man who died is a 26-year-old man from Zion.

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside of a Portillos restaurant near the mall. Video from the parking lot shot around 2:15 p.m. shows the area taped off. Officers seemed to focus their investigation around a silver SUV that had what appears to be clothes scattered around it.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, which is working with Gurnee Police, said when the man was shot, a good Samaritan tried to nurse his injuries until paramedics arrived.

However, the man died at Condell Medical Center just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

There is still no word on what led to the shooting or how many hsots were fired. Neither Portillow nor Gurnee Mills have given a statement on the incident.

As of 10 p.m. officers were still on the scene, and so was the vehicle seen in the video.

No one is in custody. Officers say the shooter or shooters left before police arrived.