Suicide Silence was forced to postpone their scheduled live performance on Tuesday, November 23 at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY. The band issued a statement about the missed show, saying that it was due to a member of their tour crew testing positive for COVID-19. “There has unfortunately been a positive test within our touring party & out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be missing tonight’s show in Philly & apologize for missing Brooklyn last night. We’ll make it back to you soon! For any shows beyond that, we’ll provide an update leading into the weekend. Stay safe out there everyone!”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO