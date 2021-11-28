ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana

By Eric Torres
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
In the summer of 1979, Chic were simultaneously a colossal success and on the precipice of becoming a footnote in music history. Guitarist Nile Rodgers and bassist Bernard Edwards put out three slinky, disco-funk albums in as many years with platinum records like “Le Freak” and “Good Times” when clouds of...

