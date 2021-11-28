ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Down Pour thriving with help of DCP

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WbYJ_0d8KSKYf00
The front-most bar at The Down Pour, as guests started showing up. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — It takes pressure to form a diamond, and perhaps no one is more aware of that than Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s business owners.

It’s been – and still is – a rough time for small business, but through fresh ideas, some perseverance and a little help from organizations like the Diamond City Partnership, downtown’s diamonds shine brighter than ever.

The Down Pour, a restaurant and bar located on South Main Sreet in Wilkes-Barre, is one of those diamonds. Opened in 2019 before the world got turned on its head, Josh and Kaylee Popple not only survived, but built a thriving, vibrant spot right in the city center.

“It was definitely a curve ball”, Josh says, looking back on the pandemic as he and his wife share a chuckle. Kaylee was a little more direct, saying it was “terrifying” and understandably so, as The Down Pour was only months old.

Josh, 28, of Bear Creek, holds a Political Science degree from Harvard. Kaylee, also 28 and originally from Wilkes-Barre (though they now reside together in Bear Creek), holds a Nutritional Science degree from Penn State – that is to say, neither of them had plans for opening a business.

“We just winged it”, Kaylee says. Josh echoed, saying, “We always talked about doing something along the lines of hospitality, but we never really had a concrete idea until the opportunity arose. We jumped on it and everything happened pretty quickly.”

And things were going smoothly as the young couple built their business – then March of 2020 came around. Josh says they had to roll with the ever-changing and undulating uncertainty.

“We had to convert to a fully take-out business, and we’re more of a sit-in place, so that was not the greatest,” as his chuckle highlights the sarcasm.

As the year rolled on, Josh says indoor dining was finally reopened … just in time for winter, and again the sarcasm was not lost in chuckles from the Popples.

The heated outdoor igloos on the patio space became a much sought-after unique dining experience. Those igloos – still readily available for reservations – helped to stabilize the business and ensure customers and revenue. Securing them, however, required a little help.

The Diamond City Partnership helped in securing the grants that would fund the purchase.

“The igloos saved us that year”, as Josh said has he reflected on the help and ongoing friendship with the DCP. He continued, saying they helped in, “making sure we had something going that winter. Indoor dining was still completely closed off and without the igloos, it would have been a big struggle.”

But the cooperation didn’t end there. The Down Pour was one of nine local establishments who participated in the DCP’s SIPS Happy Hour Series. The series ran from Oct. 6 through Nov. 10 and saw happy hours every Wednesday. The program was successful, and The Down Pour has continued SIPS on their own.

“Susan (Magnotta, DCP’s Director of Marketing and Development) comes in quite a bit”, Kaylee says. “We talk to them. We bounce ideas off each other. It’s fun! (Susan) very ambitious about revitalizing the downtown and honestly that’s what we need around here.”

Josh and Kaylee, married this past summer, continue to offer fun week-night entertainment and specials. Currently, every Tuesday is “Tinis and Tapas” featuring martini flights and small plate appetizers. Wednesday is home to the aforementioned SIPS Happy Hour, and Thursday night highlights local talent in the form of live music.

The Down Pour currently operates Tuesday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. Offering an enjoyable environment for “young professionals”, as Kaylee put it, as well as the younger and older crowds.

Times Leader

Times Leader

