Ritchie County, WV

Central is Denied Title Run by Ritchie County

 5 days ago

Ellenboro, WV. (WTRF) – Central took down Ritchie County in its last meeting in 2019 and there was no scoring in the first half of this contest.

The Knights got on the board first after a Michael Toepfer 27 yard touchdown pass to Lorenzo Ferrera and after a 2 point conversion the score was 8-0.

Wheeling Central’s effort would not be enough and it falls to the Rebels 20-16.

Bordas Drops 35 As Park Opens With A Win At JM

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heralded Wheeling Park freshman Alexis Bordas opened her high school career with a strong performance Thursday night at the Moundsville Fieldhouse. Bordas scored 35 points to lead all scorers as the Patriots downed the Monarchs 85-31. Park will visit Steubenville Saturday while the Monarchs will host Washington also on Saturday.
St.C Wins At Ferry

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville won a tight match up with Martins Ferry Thursday night 39-33. Megan Malin led the Lady Red Devils with 18 points.
Ohio native will be the first openly transgender player on ‘Jeopardy!’ to qualify for ‘Tournament of Champions’

An Ohio native is making a very impressive run on ‘Jeopardy!’ that qualifies her the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’ Amy Schneider, now of Oakland, Ca., grew up in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News, is the first openly transgender player to qualify for the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’ On Thursday’s show, Schneider won her 12th straight […]
Linsly Downs Union Local

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Lady Cadets opened their season with an impressive 51-44 win over Union Local. Freshman Zaniah Zellous led the Linsly attack with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Carleigh Grimm added 13 points and 11 rebounds. UL junior Reagan Vinskovich led the Lady Jets with 18 points and 13 rebounds, she also […]
Wheeling expecting an uptick in business with Super Six Championships

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Wheeling’s 2020 Super Six Championships got canceled… fast forward to a year later, and the big tournament is bringing out-of-towners to Wheeling once again… A tournament that many businesses rely on for an economic boost, like the Hampton Inn on National Road. “It’s a tremendous economic boost. It’s really helping us make […]
Bellaire Rallies To Beat Martins Ferry

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire rallied from an eight point third quarter deficit Monday night to defeat Martins Ferry. The Purple Riders led 47-39 after the third, but the Lady Reds outscored Ferry 18-9 in the fourth for the 57-56 victory.
Dave Cisar Steps Down As Magnolia Baseball Coach

NEW MARTINSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s all-time great baseball coaches is calling it a career. Magnolia’s Dave Cisar put in his resignation Monday as the Blue Eagles longtime leader.  Cisar spent nearly 50 years guiding the Wetzel county program to 893 wins, a state championship, three state runners-up and nine OVAC Championships. […]
Defense Keys Big Win for No. 7 Hilltoppers

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The No. 7-ranked West Liberty men’s basketball team slammed the defensive door on defending NCAA Division II East Region champion Daemen (N.Y.) down the stretch here Monday night to muscle out a 63-61 win in an early-season battle of 2021 Elite Eight qualifiers.     Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers (5-1) have won […]
