Central is Denied Title Run by Ritchie County

Ellenboro, WV. (WTRF) – Central took down Ritchie County in its last meeting in 2019 and there was no scoring in the first half of this contest.

The Knights got on the board first after a Michael Toepfer 27 yard touchdown pass to Lorenzo Ferrera and after a 2 point conversion the score was 8-0.

Wheeling Central’s effort would not be enough and it falls to the Rebels 20-16.

