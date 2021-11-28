ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

3-in-1 Podcast: Wearing the Hat Again

By Marlee Wierda, Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JN8R_0d8KRtyX00

WCIA — In this episode of the 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Marlee Wierda discuss Illinois’ 47-17 win over Northwestern to take back the Land of Lincoln Trophy. They talk who had the best game, how the defense can carry the momentum into next season, 2022 breakout candidates, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Wearing-the-Hat-Again-e1ats6j

WCIA

Bright Spot: December 2

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX […]
WCIA

MLB players locked out in 1st work stoppage since 1995

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.
MLB
WCIA

YMCA announces winter sports for youth

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA in Toledo have announced three opportunities for area youth to stay active with sports during the colder months. YMCA officials said they strive to teach sportsmanship, teamwork, skills and values above all else. Every child plays half of every game and the […]
TOLEDO, IL
WCIA

Chase Brown, Doug Kramer named All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Chase Brown and center Doug Kramer were both named All-Big Ten award winners on Wednesday. Kramer is on the second team, Brown the third team, voted on by conference coaches. Both Kramer and Brown were honorable mention selections by the media vote. Kramer was an honorable mention selection the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
