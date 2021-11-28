Christmas season is upon us, Memphis! This is what’s going on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is in full swing, and Memphians are getting into the holiday spirit. Let them hear it!

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and Memphians are ready to get their’s rolling.

Folks like William Chiles are just happy to see people together this year.

“I’m glad people are out and gathering again,” said Chiles.

While other Christmas goers have some gifts in mind, they’d like from good old Saint Nick.

“I want a new bed.”

“I want a four-wheeler!”

These are things kids would ask Santa Claus.

Events that took place to kick off the holiday season, included Grizz Shop Local spotlighting local businesses.

Executive Director of the Grizzlies Foundation Abusheri Ohwofasa said it was a great opportunity for people to get some Christmas shopping done.

“We’ve got a variety of vendors that are here so people can shop and get some holiday early shopping as well,” Ohwofasa said.

Local vendors loved being a part of it too.

“It means a whole lot, it means a whole lot,” one vendor said.

The Downtown Memphis Commission also held a special tree lighting event, for everyone to enjoy.

And of course, see the iconic tree take light as we reach the end of 2021.

For anyone else wanting to get into the holiday spirit, Starry Nights is happening at Shelby Farms until Jan. 1, and then the Memphis Holiday Parade is happening on Dec. 11.

