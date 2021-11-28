ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Christmas Village Returns To Inner Harbor With Grand Opening Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2HKq_0d8KRO3M00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is in the books, which means the holiday seasons is officially here.

The Christmas Village along the Inner Harbor opened up Saturday.

Mayor Brandon Scott was on hand for the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

There was also a parade from the ice rink to West Shore Park.

And there was plenty of food and drinks on hand to help warm people up and get in the Christmas spirit.

The Christmas Village is both indoors and outdoors and meant to resemble a German Christmas market.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Comments / 2

James Shipman
5d ago

I remember my grandmother and mother taking us kids to Baltimore on Charles Street I believe to see the Christmas window displays in the little towns with the little... I don't think you could do that in the evening anymore, or any other time sad to say... Jingle Bells ....><>

Reply
2
Bill's Mafia.
4d ago

I literally don't have the balls to go to Baltimore City anymore. I just can't take the chance for me and my family. I don't feel safe that for 7 year's in a row with over 300 murders and as of today it's at 306.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Mount Vernon Celebrates 50th Monument Lighting After Pandemic Hiatus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is officially ready for the holiday season. The Washington Monument in Mount Vernon is lit, decked out in thousands of lights. It’s the 50th anniversary of the Monument Lighting, an annual event that signals the start of the holiday season in Charm City. “I am so excited, I mean this is a little taste of Baltimore and bringing holiday cheer,” said attendee Judy Templeton. “Once they do the lights, it’s like oh, it’s Christmas,” said Diane Hicks, another visitor. Approximately 8,400 lights, strung from top to bottom on the monument, lit up all at once around 7:50 p.m. Then the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lexington Market Will Add Charro Negro, Retain Dancing Potato, Developer Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The redeveloped Lexington Market will add a new vendor, Charro Negro, and retain one, Dancing Potato, that’s had a stall since 2013, developer Seawall said Thursday. This will be the second location in the city for Charro Negro. For 13 years, owners Jesus and Gabby Romero have operated a restaurant in Greektown offering tacos, tortas, quesadillas and other cuisine inspired by Mexico City. “These are the recipes of my mother and my mother-in-law, Mexico City-style tacos and tortas,” said Jesus Romero. “I’m a real history buff and when I saw that the new Lexington Market was calling for vendors,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Is Your House Decked Out For The Holidays? Let Us Know

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are you feeling festive? Do you enjoy spreading holiday cheer? Is your house lit up and decked out for the holidays? If you answered yes to all of those questions, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Introducing Holiday Lights: our campaign to showcase the best holiday light displays the Baltimore area has to offer. Over the next several weeks, we’ll feature some of our favorite local displays on WJZ and CBSN Baltimore. Think of it as our way of saying happy holidays — and your chance to show off those incredible decorations at home. Wondering how to get your light display featured on TV? We’ve made it real simple: all you have to do is snap a photo or video with your smartphone and upload it to Twitter. But be sure to add #BeOnWJZ, so we can find it. Or, if you’d like to submit them via email, drop us a line at BeOn@wjz.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Fire Department’s Train Garden On Display At Engine 45

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials kicked off Engine 45’s annual Holiday Train Garden display on Friday. This marks the 66th year the holiday train garden, which measures 12 feet by 40 feet, has been on display in Baltimore. The display will remain open to the public until Jan. 2. Fire Chief Niles Ford, City Council President Nick Mosby, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer and Engine 45 Capt. Jason Turner were on hand for Friday’s event. Engine 45 is located at 2700 Glen Ave. in the Mount Washington neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

The Monument Lighting Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Monument Lighting is making a comeback after taking a year-long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event is a tradition in Baltimore, which marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. This year marks the lighting’s 50th anniversary. It involves hanging thousands of Christmas lights – 8,400 to be exact – from the Washington Monument in the historic Mount Vernon neighborhood, starting at the monument’s base and going all the way up. “Other cities can light a tree, but Baltimore has to do things its own way,” said Mike Evitts, senior vice president of communications for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Series Of Projects Underway To Prevent Repeat Of Devastating Flash Flooding In Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A new retention pond, soon to be under construction, is part of a series of projects officials hope prevents another devastating flood from hitting old Ellicott City. Devastating flash floods in 2016 and 2018 exposed just how vulnerable Ellicott city was to its geography and nearby development. The pair of deadly ‘thousand-year storms’ brought millions of gallons of floodwater racing down the main street. The Quaker Mill Retention Pond is another step in the plan to prevent a similar flood. County Executive Calvin Ball said a changing climate means the city needs to prepare. “Our storms are getting more frequent...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

BARCS Needs Your Help Replenishing Its Emergency Medical Fund

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter is seeking public donations for its nearly depleted Franky Fund, which pays for emergency care of the more than 800 animals who need treatment each year. In the last 30 days, the fund has run low as 72 animals have required emergency medical care, BARCS said. That need became even greater recently as the shelter took in a dog that was struck by a car in Gwynn Oak over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The ordeal left the dog, affectionately known as Butter Bee, with a broken jaw. At first, she was in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community Says Farewell At Funeral Of Church Employee Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family members and friends filled a Baltimore church on Wednesday with praises, prayers and memories to celebrate and remember Evelyn Player. Player, 69, was at the church early on November 16 to let some contractors into the building and she was found stabbed to death inside the building later that day, police said. She was a member at Southern Baptist Church and helped out with Vincent Bradley. The two knew each other for years. “She was an all-around great person, down to earth, would do anything for you,” Bradley said. Helen Clowney, a relative of Player’s, said “she was a caregiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Applications Open For Annual Crab Tank Pitch Competition

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Applications are now officially open for Crab Tank, an annual pitch competition in which small businesses and start-ups compete for $25,000. The startup competition comes courtesy of Baltimore Homecoming, which launched the program in 2019. Crab Tank received more than 40 applications in 2019. Of those applications, five were chosen. In order to be eligible, participants must generate revenue through paying customers, be able to provide a live product/demonstration and live within 50 miles of Baltimore. The event will take place as part of Amplify 2022, Baltimore Homecoming’s three-day gathering of Baltimore natives and alumni. “We had an overwhelming response to the first competition and are thrilled to be able to bring it back thanks to M&T Bank’s continued support,” Robbin Lee, Baltimore Homecoming’s executive director said. “Baltimore serves as a welcoming city for startup and technology businesses, and we’re excited to help foster new connections and awareness and provide funding for Baltimore entrepreneurs.” Applications will close on Jan. 14. Those interested in participating can find out more information here.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy