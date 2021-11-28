Christmas Village Returns To Inner Harbor With Grand Opening Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is in the books, which means the holiday seasons is officially here.

The Christmas Village along the Inner Harbor opened up Saturday.

Mayor Brandon Scott was on hand for the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

There was also a parade from the ice rink to West Shore Park.

And there was plenty of food and drinks on hand to help warm people up and get in the Christmas spirit.

The Christmas Village is both indoors and outdoors and meant to resemble a German Christmas market.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.