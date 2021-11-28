Downtown Lafayette's Christmas Tree Extravaganza returns

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Randol's iconic alligator has a new home
Closing their doors after more than 50 years in business, Randol's had to say goodbye to their iconic alligator today. Hard for the owner to part with, the iconic alligator now has a new home .
Randol's iconic alligator relocating to visitor's center
LAFAYETTE, La. – The iconic Randol's alligator was moved Thursday to the visitor's center in Lafayette. Frank Randol, the owner of Randol's Restaurant, donated the alligator to the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Center.
Christmas arrives in Crowley
Christmas has arrived in Crowley. The season kicked off Thursday night as the annual Kiwanis Christmas parade rolled through town. Floats began on North Parkerson Avenue before heading through downtown Crowley.
Moncus Park Christmas market
People who attended Market Under the Oaks events have some Christmas wrapping to do. More than 60 vendors were at Moncus Park tonight selling their crafts to visitors. There people were able to find unique gifts and enjoy some live music.
Mobility Plus holds grand opening in Lafayette
A new business offering mobility options for the people of Acadiana held its grand opening on Wednesday.
Car show happening this weekend in St. Martinville
The holidays are all about showing love and giving back, and tomorrow the St. Martinville Kiwanis Club wants you to join them for just that at their Hangin' on the Bayou Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Jeep Show. Abby Breidenbach has the details.
Recycle your old Christmas lights into new products
Lafayette Parish citizens can recycle their old Christmas lights this year through an LCG initiative. LCG's Environmental Quality Division is partnering with EMR Southern Recycling for the project, which will recycle wire and plastic from old lights to make new products.
Let it sneaux, let it sneaux, let it sneaux at UL's Martin Hall
It was a winter wonderland Wednesday at Martin Hall on UL Lafayette's campus. The annual Sneaux Day tradition brings a little bit of the North Pole down to the swamp by making it snow in front of the building.
Toy drive for children of incarcerated parents
An annual toy drive will be held to bring joy to children whose parent(s) are incarcerated. The Annual Child Smile Project is part of the diocese's mission of generosity and to assist children who struggle with other special circumstances.
Shopping local for Christmas: Iberia Parish
With the holidays fast approaching, every week now until Christmas KATC is sharing local gift ideas from different spots in Acadiana. Abby Breidenbach took us to Iberia Parish for a look at unique gifts for everyone on your list.
Crowley welcomes the Christmas season with Saturday event
Historic downtown Crowley is decked for the holidays and Abby Breidenbach was LIVE Wednesday morning with a look at this weekend's Christmas in Crowley event.
Project to focus on improving Lafayette parks
A new project in Lafayette will focus on improving all 27 of the city's parks.
United Way of Acadiana distributes pins for 2022 Teacher Awards
Educators in Lafayette Parish got a special token of appreciation Thursday for all their hard work. United Way of Acadiana and Love Our Schools presented pins to teachers nominated for the 2022 Teacher Awards.
The new symbol of Franklin's revitalization movement is complete
The 100 percent community funded pocket park is now open to the public. The Franklin community held a memorial ceremony at their newest revitilization landmark on Saturday. The park commemorates the late Macy Breaux who was a victim in the Lafayette movie theater shooting back in 2015 as well as others who died from gun violence.
Soil collection ceremony to honor 1906 lynching victim
A soil collection ceremony will honor the memory of a Lafayette Parish man identified as the victim of a 1906 lynching.
$50 million development coming to Johnston Street
A new $50 million development called The Forum is coming to where the Academy and Gattis Town once stood on Johnston Street in Lafayette. It will soon be the home to a more than 50,000 square foot shopping center.
