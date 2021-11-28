ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WATCH: Dynamic duo lead No. 17 Pittsburgh to win at Syracuse

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvCaY_0d8KQHq400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLvlS_0d8KQHq400

Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison wrapped up their outstanding regular seasons in style, connecting for two more touchdowns Saturday to lead No. 17 Pittsburgh to a 31-14 road win over Syracuse.

Pickett went 28 of 38 for 209 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, giving the senior signal-caller 40 TDs against seven picks this season. Addison racked up 11 catches for 81 yards and two scores in this one, bringing the sophomore standout to 85 catches for 1,353 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year.

Rodney Hammond Jr. and Gavin Bartholomew also had TD grabs for Pitt (10-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which reached double-digit regular-season wins for the first time since 1981. The Panthers will play Wake Forest in the ACC title game next weekend.

Syracuse (5-7, 2-6) needed a win to reach a bowl game but didn’t muster much offense after jumping out to an early 7-0 lead. Garrett Shrader went 17 of 24 for 217 yards with two touchdowns, both to Courtney Jackson.

Sean Tucker, who set the Orange’s single-season rushing record last week, was held to a season-low 29 yards on 13 carries. It was only the third time all year the freshman was limited to less than 100 yards on the ground.

Shrader’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Jackson gave the hosts an early 7-0 advantage before Pitt tied things up midway through the second quarter as Pickett found Hammond for a 15-yard score. Less than three minutes later, the Panthers went ahead on Pickett’s 25-yard strike to Addison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZAYv_0d8KQHq400
Also Read:
College Football Playoffs: Michigan poised to rise after wild Week 13

Pickett padded the lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes. He hit Bartholomew from 4 yards out to make it 21-7 on the opening drive of the second half, and then he and Addison connected from 5 yards out to create a 28-7 cushion with 4:45 left in the period.

Shrader and Jackson hooked up for a 15-yard touchdown to draw the Orange within 14 points with 2:03 left in the third, but that was as close as they got. A fourth-quarter field goal by Pitt completed the scoring.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Raymond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Buffalo Sabres#College Football#Oklahoma State#American Football#Td#Panthers#Acc#Syracuse#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy