An update on Xavier Thomas' status

By Staff Reports
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed the status of injured defensive lineman Xavier Thomas following the Tigers’ win over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Swinney said Thomas, who didn’t play against the Gamecocks, is still dealing with the strained hamstring he sustained a couple of weeks back. The senior defensive end, who’s been limited the last two weeks, was initially going to try to play this week, Swinney said, but by Wednesday, Thomas determined he wasn’t going to be able to give it a go.

Swinney said Thomas should be healthy for the Tigers’ bowl game, which will officially be announced Dec. 5.

K.J. Henry got his second straight start in Thomas’ absence Saturday, finishing with two tackles and a sack.

