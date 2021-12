After the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things waved goodbye to Dead by Daylight and the final sale for the DLC came to a close, there was only one question left to ask. Will it ever come back? And if so, when? Right now, there is no indication as to whether or not it will, but we can certainly speculate. Using information from other games as well as taking a look at the timings of similar content removal, there might just be an answer to this lingering question.

