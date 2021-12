PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Community members in the Town of Bay Springs are pumped up and ready for the MHSAA Football Championship game. LaSadie McCullum is no exception. “Of course, I’m ready. It’s nothing but to be ready. Hey, we’ve been working out for this. They’ve been working hard for it. I think our boys are ready for it,” says McCullum.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO