There is no love lost in Bedlam, especially given how the last several months have gone down for the Big 12 Conference. We found out during the summer that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving for the SEC, which nearly caused the conference to collapse. It didn’t. The league has since added Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and Houston. Two of those teams are playing for a conference title this weekend and BYU just went 5-0 against the Pac-12. Meantime, neither Texas or Oklahoma are playing in the Big 12 Championship.

